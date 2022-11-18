L&T tech arm plans to hire over 500 engineers in three years as it expands in Illinois city Peoria

L&T Technology's new centres, 1DigitalPlace and Electrification & Prototyping Centre, will offer services in digital manufacturing and next-gen electrification solutions across domains.

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) said on Friday the company had inaugurated two new design and prototyping centres in Peoria, Illinois, US, to support the digital engineering programs of customers and is planning to hire more than 500 engineers over the next 36 months as part of the planned expansion.

Headquartered in India, L&T Technology Services Limited is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, which focuses on engineering and R&D services. The company has over 21,400 employees spread across 20 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 90 innovation labs and offers consultancy, design and testing services across the products.

The new centres — 1DigitalPlace and Electrification and Prototyping Centre — would offer services in digital manufacturing and next-gen electrification solutions across hi-tech domains. The two centres of excellence (CoE) will complement the existing LTTS flagship design centre in Peoria.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said, “The centre will leverage LTTS’ domain expertise in areas like digital manufacturing, electrification and sustainability and play a vital role in the creation of new offerings, innovations and technologies for global customers.”

The 1DigitalPlace Center of Excellence leverages next-generation manufacturing technologies to enable customers in their product journeys – from concept development through launch. It will help drive innovative solutions across the digital manufacturing spectrum in key areas, including robotics, 3D-vision systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and connected machines.

The global engineering services company claims its Electrification and Prototype centre to be a state-of-the-art turnkey design facility. With the help of this centre, L&T expects to develop leading expertise across electrification, UAVs, marine engineering solutions, and autonomy for end-to-end support.

The fundamental objective of setting up the new centres is to develop a strategically located team capable of designing, constructing, and implementing manufacturing, quality operations processes and systems.

LTTS’ expanded Peoria engineering hub will serve as a platform to provide services for all embedded software and hardware-based solutions and will also act as a hub to attract and hire local engineers to fulfil existing and future customer requirements.

The Electrification and Prototype Center was unveiled by John Kahl, Mayor of East Peoria, and Bhanu Gopalam and Robert Martin of LTTS. On the other hand, 1DigitalPlace was inaugurated by TD Bhutia, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of India, Chicago, William Strnad of Polaris and Alind Saxena and Rodney Duran of LTTS.