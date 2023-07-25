L&T Share Price: Power transmission and distribution arm bags 'significant' orders ahead of Q1 earnings

CNBC TV18
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 25, 2023 12:42:57 PM IST (Published)

    L&T said that its power transmission and distribution vertical has secured a domestic order to implement SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and related IT infrastructure for power distribution systems in central Gujarat.

    Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. on Tuesday announced that its power transmission and distribution business has bagged 'significant' new orders in India and abroad.

    Share Market Live

    In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, L&T said that orders secured by it include advanced distribution SCADA in India and High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission Link in the Middle East.


    Though L&T did not share the size of the orders received, it classifies orders ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant’.

    L&T said that its power transmission and distribution vertical has secured a domestic order to implement SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and related IT infrastructure for power distribution systems in central Gujarat.

    The vertical has also won another order to build a 400kV double circuit transmission line for up to 133 kilometers in Jharkhand. The line is associated with the distribution of power from a generating station.

    In the Middle East, the business has secured an order for the construction of a ±525kV HVDC transmission segment. This link is part of a large capacity, voltage source converter-based HVDC system that connects Neom Industrial City and Yanbu City in western Saudi Arabia.

    According to L&T, it has received a contract in a consortium to set up a 275kV Substation in Malaysia's Sarawak region.

    After completion, the project will aid in improving the power supply in major load centers on the northwest coast of the island of Borneo.

    Shares of L&T are trading 1.1 percent lower ahead of its June quarter earnings announcement. You can read about the street expectations here.

