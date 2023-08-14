L&T Share Price: Company to construct cricket stadium in Varanasi, Hi-Tech IT parks in Bangladesh

The orders pertains to the construction of a cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Hi-Tech IT Parks at four locations across Bangladesh, L&T said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that its buildings and factories business segment has bagged 'significant orders' in India and Bangladesh.



Though the engineering and construction conglomerate did not share the total value of the order received, it classifies orders ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant’.

The company has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for the construction of a cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators in Varanasi on a design and build turnkey basis.

Scope of the work includes the construction of the main ground as per ICC (International Cricket Council) standards, display scoreboard, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges, office areas, broadcasting, press conference areas, kitchen as well as dining areas, and a practice ground. The total site area under development is 30.67 acres.

In addition, the vertical has won another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct a Hi-Tech IT park at four locations across Bangladesh. The project is funded by EXIM Bank.

The project locations are in the districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet.

The work pertains to the construction of seven storied structural steel buildings at all locations with a built up area of 1.2 million Sqft.

