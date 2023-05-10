Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
By Vahishta Unwalla  May 10, 2023 5:17:55 PM IST (Published)

The Engineering and capital goods major, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) declared its fourth quarter results today below the street expectations.

Revenues at Rs 58,335 crore improved 10 percent year on year, but came in  below expectations of Rs 59,300 crore. The company says its performance was aided by strong execution of a large order book in the Infrastructure Projects segment and robust momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. Of the total revenues, share of international revenues stood at 39 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew moderately by 5 percent to Rs 6,833  crore when compared with same quarter of last year, which is 6 percent below the CNBC-TV18 poll. Operating margins during the quarter fell 50 bps to 11.7 percent versus 12.3 percent clocked in same quarter of last year.
