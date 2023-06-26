L&T's power transmission business arm bags 'significant' new orders in India, overseas

As per L&T’s classification, projects within the size of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore fall under the ‘significant’ category.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that its power transmission and distribution business has secured "significant" new orders in India and abroad.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that its power transmission and distribution business has bagged two orders in the Middle East for the upgrade of electrical networks in large industrial facilities.

Besides, it won an order for building a transmission line in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Middle East, the scope of the two orders involves establishing gas-insulated substations with associated high-voltage cable systems. Also, the power transformers and control and protection systems will be installed as part of the works.

In India, the company received an order for building a 765kV transmission line, which will facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy from the wind and solar energy hub being established around Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

The $23 billion Larsen & Toubro is a multinational company engaged in EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects, Hi-Tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Earlier this month, the engineering and construction conglomerate announced that it would be creating renewable energy infrastructure for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia.

The value of the packages awarded to L&T aggregated to nearly $2.779 billion (Rs 22,900 crore roughly).

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 2,371.50.