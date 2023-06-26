L&T's power transmission business arm bags 'significant' new orders in India, overseas

2 Min Read
As per L&T’s classification, projects within the size of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore fall under the ‘significant’ category.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that its power transmission and distribution business has secured "significant" new orders in India and abroad.
Live TV
Loading...
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that its power transmission and distribution business has bagged two orders in the Middle East for the upgrade of electrical networks in large industrial facilities.
Besides, it won an order for building a transmission line in Andhra Pradesh.