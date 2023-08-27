L&T Buyback Update: September 12 set as record date for Rs 10,000 crore buyback

Engineering and Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has set September 12 as the record date for its Rs 10,000 crore share buyback.

Share Market Live NSE

Shareholders of the company have also approved the buyback issue through a special resolution, L&T said in a stock exchange filing.

The company will be buying back 3.33 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each for a total consideration of Rs 10,000 crore. The maximum price of the share buyback has been set as Rs 3,000 and will be done through the tender offer route. The total number of shares that the company will buyback amount to 2.4 percent of the total equity.

To recall, the engineering major's board back in August 2018 approved its first buyback in 80 years of the firm’s history, for up to 4.29 percent of its paid-up equity capital, aggregating to a value of about Rs 9,000 crore. The proposal was turned down by the capital markets regulator Sebi, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio.

The engineering major recorded a net profit of Rs 2,493 crore, up 46 percent year-on-year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was at Rs 47,882 crore, up 34 percent as against Rs 35,853 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of L&T have risen as much as 9 percent to a record high of Rs 2,756 since the buyback announcement was made. The stock ended Friday's session lower at Rs 2,632.