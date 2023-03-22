L&T inks pact with France-based McPhy for electrolyzer manufacturing

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), on Wednesday said it has entered into an Electrolyzer Manufacturing Binding Agreement with France-based McPhy Energy for a long-term partnership to explore the opportunities unfolding in the emerging Green Hydrogen market.

“The energy industry is undergoing a tectonic shift with Green Hydrogen emerging as a key fuel in the future energy basket. We are delighted to have signed this Agreement with McPhy which will be a win-win partnership given L&T’s strong presence across the entire value chain of manufacturing, EPC and services in the energy sector, and McPhy’s technology and research leadership in this sector,” said Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director (Energy), L&T.

Under the deal, McPhy will grant an exclusive license of its pressurised alkaline electrolyzer technology to L&T for manufacturing of electrolyzers, including future product upgrades, the company revealed in a statement.

Furthermore, L&T plans to set up a Gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility for electrolyzers based on McPhy technology in India for serving the domestic requirements as well as cater to the other selected geographies.

“We are looking forward to an exciting journey where this partnership of L&T and McPhy will play a key role in creating a sustainable energy infrastructure for the future. The Green Hydrogen industry is at a nascent stage with an immense potential, and through this partnership both organisations will harness their inherent strengths to establish cost leadership through local manufacturing and sourcing” said Derek M Shah, Sr. Vice President & Head, L&T Energy - Green Mfg. & Development.

Last month, L&T bagged Rs 2,585 crore contract for procurement of 41 modular bridges.

L&T stock settled at Rs 2,213.95 per share, up nearly 0.3%, when the market closed today, March 22, 2023. Furthermore, the stock has been up over 6% this year.

