L&T Infotech sees cyber security, ESG as new pockets of growth 

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & MD of L&T Infotech, on Tuesday, said that cyber security, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) emerging as new pockets of growth.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & MD of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, on Tuesday, said that cyber security, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) are emerging as new pockets of growth.

L&T Infotech shares soared 15 percent hitting an all-time high of Rs 6,777.2 on Tuesday after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings on all fronts for the September quarter.

The firm’s consolidated net profit for the second quarter FY22 came in at Rs 551.7 crore, up 11 percent on quarter, surpassing the CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate of Rs 533.5 crore. The revenue also topped the expectation of Rs 3,677 crore and grew nearly 9 percent sequentially to Rs 3,767 crore.

“Every industry is reimagining their processes to deal with the new normal. All industrial manufacturing companies, which typically have been business-to-business (B2B) companies, are spending a lot of dollars on how to do from B2B to business-to-consumer (B2C) and that creates a lot of opportunities for us in the tech world,” Jalona told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

He pointed to cyber security as a big area for growth and added that ESG creates a lot of data opportunities for the industry, unlike in the past. Overall, the pipeline will be stronger and it will continue to be strong for at least the next two to three years, he said.