L&T hiring women seeking re-entry in corporate world; here's how you can apply

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has started a career renewal initiative for women who have taken a break in their professional sphere for various reasons. L&T said the 'Renew: Career Re-entry for Women' program is aimed at providing a platform through which women professionals can re-enter the corporate world after a career break.

L&T has a staff strength of 50,000 people across the globe. The company claims that 50 percent of its workforce is under the age of 30 and they induct large batches of fresh engineering graduates every year.

Here is all you need to know:

Qualification: BE/BTech/MBA/LLB (First Class) or CA, ICWA (Cleared in maximum 2 attempts)

Departments that one can apply for: Audit, Finance/Accounting, Engineering – Design, Project Management, Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Legal, CSR.

Here is the selection process:

Registration: Candidates to register on the official website and attach a copy of their resume.

Screening: Resumes received will undergo a round of internal screening. The shortlisted resumes will be shared with the concerned departments.

Telephonic Interview: Shortlisted candidates will go through a telephonic interview.

Personal Interview: Candidates who have cleared the previous round will be invited for a round of interview with the respective Hiring Manager and the Department Head.