LT Foods shares end 3% higher after June quarter net profit surges 44%

The company’s core business of Basmati and Other Specialty Rice witnessed a growth of 24 percent in the June 2023 quarter, on the back of its continuous investments in its own brands, including Daawat, Royal, Heritage, and more, along with the expansion of the company’s distribution network.

Shares of LT Foods Ltd. ended 3 percent higher on Friday after the company's June quarter results, in which net profit and revenue saw robust growth from last year.

The company that produces and sells rice under the ‘DAAWAT’ brand reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 137 crore, a 44 percent rise year-on-year in the June quarter compared to Rs 95 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company posted a 10 percent growth year-on-year in its total revenue to Rs 1,789 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,620 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, LT Foods’ revenue dropped 2.4 percent compared to Rs 1,835 crore in the March quarter, while net profit gained 4 percent from 132 crore in the previous quarter.

LT Foods witnessed a 181 basis point jump in its EBITDA margin to 7.7 percent compared to 5.9 percent in the year-ago period, and a 50 basis point growth from 7.2 percent in the March quarter.

