CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLT Foods shares end 3% higher after June quarter net profit surges 44%

LT Foods shares end 3% higher after June quarter net profit surges 44%

LT Foods shares end 3% higher after June quarter net profit surges 44%
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 28, 2023 3:52:33 PM IST (Published)

The company’s core business of Basmati and Other Specialty Rice witnessed a growth of 24 percent in the June 2023 quarter, on the back of its continuous investments in its own brands, including Daawat, Royal, Heritage, and more, along with the expansion of the company’s distribution network.

Shares of LT Foods Ltd. ended 3 percent higher on Friday after the company's June quarter results, in which net profit and revenue saw robust growth from last year.

Share Market Live

The company that produces and sells rice under the ‘DAAWAT’ brand reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 137 crore, a 44 percent rise year-on-year in the June quarter compared to Rs 95 crore in the same quarter last year.


The company posted a 10 percent growth year-on-year in its total revenue to Rs 1,789 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,620 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, LT Foods’ revenue dropped 2.4 percent compared to Rs 1,835 crore in the March quarter, while net profit gained 4 percent from 132 crore in the previous quarter.

LT Foods witnessed a 181 basis point jump in its EBITDA margin to 7.7 percent compared to 5.9 percent in the year-ago period, and a 50 basis point growth from 7.2 percent in the March quarter.

The company’s core business of Basmati and Other Specialty Rice witnessed a growth of 24 percent in the June 2023 quarter, on the back of its continuous investments in its own brands, including Daawat, Royal, Heritage, and more, along with the expansion of the company’s distribution network.

Shares of LT Foods ended 3.1 percent higher at Rs 165.15.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LT Foods

Recommended Articles

View All
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar

Inflation still impacting household consumption, recovery could take two more quarters: Kantar

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X