L&T Finance Holdings MD, CEO Dinanath Dubhashi to superannuate in April 24, Sudipta Roy to take over

The company's board approved the appointment of Sudipta Roy as the Chief Operating Officer. Roy will assume the position of the Managing Director and CEO with effect from January 24th, 2024, after the necessary approvals.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said on Saturday, via an exchange filing, that the Managing Director and CEO Dinanath Dubhashi will superannuate from the company on April 30, 2024.

"With effect from date of the aforesaid appointment until his superannuation, Mr Dubhashi will continue to be a Director on the Board of the Company to oversee and assist in the smooth transition of leadership," L&T Finance Holdings said. The company added Dubhashi will also act as the special advisor to the Chairman of the board during this period.

Out of his three decade career, Dubhashi was associated with L&T Finance for 16 years. He took charge as the MD and CEO on July 22, 2016. Dubhashi has also been associated with various industry bodies. He has been co-chairing the FICCI Committee on NBFCs since 2018 and is on the board of Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) – a representative body of NBFCs.

Sudipta Roy has a 24 years of financial services experience. He joins LTFH from ICICI Bank, where he served as Group Head and managed diverse businesses like Unsecured Assets, Cards, Payment Solutions, Student Ecosystem, E-commerce and Merchant Ecosystem, Millennial Banking and API Banking.