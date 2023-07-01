L&T Finance Holdings MD, CEO Dinanath Dubhashi to superannuate in April 24, Sudipta Roy to take over

The company's board approved the appointment of Sudipta Roy as the Chief Operating Officer. Roy will assume the position of the Managing Director and CEO with effect from January 24th, 2024, after the necessary approvals.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd said on Saturday, via an exchange filing, that the Managing Director and CEO Dinanath Dubhashi will superannuate from the company on April 30, 2024.

Live TV

Loading...

The company's board approved the appointment of Sudipta Roy as the Chief Operating Officer. Roy will assume the position of the Managing Director and CEO with effect from January 24th, 2024, after the necessary approvals.

"With effect from date of the aforesaid appointment until his superannuation, Mr Dubhashi will continue to be a Director on the Board of the Company to oversee and assist in the smooth transition of leadership," L&T Finance Holdings said. The company added Dubhashi will also act as the special advisor to the Chairman of the board during this period.