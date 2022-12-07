The company defines a "mega" order as one whose value is in excess of Rs 7,000 crore.

L&T Construction, the infrastructure unit of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. won a "mega" orders in the iron & steel and benefication sectors from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has awarded L&T Construction the contract to carry out their expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha.

The order will include installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira plant in Gujarat. The scope includes supplies, construction and installation of both units concurrently in a phased maner.

L&T Construction's Minerals & Metals (M&M) business will also install a steel melt shop of 6 MTPA capacity with detailed design and engineering for the entire plant, supply of identified items and complete construction.

The third part of the order includes building a 6 MTPA Ore benefication plant in Odisha on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis.

The Minerals & Metals business falls under L&T's infrastructure projects division, revenue for which grew 39 percent in the September quarter. However, the segment's margin was hurt due to cost pressures and closeout challenges.

40 percent of L&T's overall revenue during the September quarter came from the Infrastructure Projects segment.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 2,135.70 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.