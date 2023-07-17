Larsen & Toubro's construction unit bags 'large' orders from UP Water and Sanitation Mission, NTPC

Though the total value of the project is not disclosed, large orders are valued between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore, according to the project classification by L&T.

Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. on Monday announced that its construction arm L&T Construction has bagged “large” orders for water supply-related works from the Uttar Pradesh government and state-run power producer NTPC.

Though the total value of the project is not disclosed, large orders are valued between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore, according to the project classification by L&T.

The company said that its construction division has bagged orders under the Uttar Pradesh Water & Sanitation Mission for constructing a water supply scheme in Ballia and Firozabad districts of the state,

The projects are aimed at providing safe and potable drinking water to 50.85 lakh rural citizens in the two districts, and are part of the central scheme Jal Jeevan Mission that targets to provide piped drinking water to every household.

The scope of the projects includes design and construction of one intake structure, one water treatment plant of 148 MLD capacity, transmission and distribution pipelines of 5,534 km. The project also includes construction of 13 clear water reservoirs, 504 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 115.4 ML, among other works. The project pertains to 10 years of operation and maintenance.

L&T Construction is executing six surface water-based schemes and automated ground water based rural water supply projects in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh for the same customer.

The company has also won an order from power producer NTPC for Make-up Water System and Ash Disposal cum Ash Water Recirculation System (AWRS) Package at Talcher.

The Make-up Water System is a critical component for efficient power plant operations, ensuring continuous and reliable water supply.