CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsL&T bags Rs 24,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco, reports suggest

L&T bags Rs 24,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco, reports suggest

According to reports, L&T will develop gas processing plant and main process units for the project.

Profile image

By Vivek Iyer  Sept 7, 2023 9:55:58 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
L&T bags Rs 24,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco, reports suggest

The engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd has bagged a mega Armaco order.  Reports suggest that the company has bagged an order from Saudi Aramco's Jafurah unconventional gas development project. The contract is worth $2.9 billion or nearly Rs 24,000 crore.

Share Market Live

According to reports, L&T will develop gas processing plant and main process units for the project.

CNBC-TV18 is awaiting response from the company's management.
Another package of $10 billion for Safaniyah gas field is also underway, and bid were submitted recently for the same.
Earlier in May, the L&T announced that the power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business of L&T Construction has recently secured large EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders in India and Saudi Arabia. The company classifies orders between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as "large orders."
In June, Larsen & Toubro, reportedly, won a significant order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Bullet Train Project.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 9:12 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Larsen &amp; Toubro (L&amp;T)

Recommended Articles

View All
US lawmaker calls for ending Huawei, SMIC exports after chip breakthrough

US lawmaker calls for ending Huawei, SMIC exports after chip breakthrough

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment

Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month

Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Lupin partners with Mark Cuban's company & COPD Foundation for cheaper lung disease drugs

Lupin partners with Mark Cuban's company & COPD Foundation for cheaper lung disease drugs

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X