L&T bags Rs 24,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco, reports suggest

1 Min Read
The engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd has bagged a mega Armaco order. Reports suggest that the company has bagged an order from Saudi Aramco's Jafurah unconventional gas development project. The contract is worth $2.9 billion or nearly Rs 24,000 crore.
According to reports, L&T will develop gas processing plant and main process units for the project.
CNBC-TV18 is awaiting response from the company's management.
Another package of $10 billion for Safaniyah gas field is also underway, and bid were submitted recently for the same.
Earlier in May, the L&T announced that the power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business of L&T Construction has recently secured large EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders in India and Saudi Arabia. The company classifies orders between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as "large orders."
In June, Larsen & Toubro, reportedly, won a significant order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Bullet Train Project.
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 9:12 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
US lawmaker calls for ending Huawei, SMIC exports after chip breakthrough
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Investcorp exits luggage manufacturer Safari Industries with 102% return on investment
Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Significant progress made in India-EU FTA negotiations, 6th round of talks in Europe next month
Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Lupin partners with Mark Cuban's company & COPD Foundation for cheaper lung disease drugs
Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read