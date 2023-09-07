L&T bags Rs 24,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco, reports suggest

The engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd has bagged a mega Armaco order. Reports suggest that the company has bagged an order from Saudi Aramco's Jafurah unconventional gas development project. The contract is worth $2.9 billion or nearly Rs 24,000 crore.

According to reports, L&T will develop gas processing plant and main process units for the project.

CNBC-TV18 is awaiting response from the company's management.

Another package of $10 billion for Safaniyah gas field is also underway, and bid were submitted recently for the same.

In June, Larsen & Toubro, reportedly, won a significant order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Bullet Train Project.