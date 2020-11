Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged one of its major orders from Tata Steel to supply 46 units of mining equipment. "The order comprises 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100-tonne dump truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9-cum wheel loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP crawler dozer)," the company said in a statement.