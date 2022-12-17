Larsen and Toubro to sell stake in joint venture to Edelweiss infrastructure fund

These entities will no longer be subsidiaries of L&T once the transaction is completed.

Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has signed a share purchase agreement to transfer its entire 51 percent shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. (L&T IDPL), along with its subsidiaries to Epic Concesiones Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created for this transaction.

The SPV is part of the Infrastructure Yield Plus II, an infrastructure fund managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd.

LTIDPL is a joint venture company between Larsen & Toubro and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) wherein the companies hold 51 percent and 49 percent stake respectively. The gross proceeds to the joint venture post the sale of the transaction would be Rs 2,723.4 crore.

The sale is expected to be completed subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory and other approvals.

For financial year 2022, the overall revenue of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. and its 13 subsidiaries stood at Rs 1,840 crore. Two of those 13 subsidiaries had zero revenue during the financial year. Together, the formed 1.2 percent of L&T's consolidated revenue of Rs 1.56 lakh crore during the year.

However, L&T does not count revenue from LTIDPL and its subsidiaries as part of its consolidated revenue since it is a joint venture entity. The same is consolidated at a net profit level using appropriate accounting methods.

These entities will no longer be subsidiaries of L&T once the transaction is completed.

Shares of L&T are trading close to their all-time high. Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating on L&T with a price target of Rs 2,460. The brokerage wrote that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the government-funded infrastructure projects and that its order inflow from West Asia also remains strong.

It had also mentioned that a potential sale of non-core assets would be a key catalyst for the company going forward.

L&T's shares are up 12 percent this year so far.