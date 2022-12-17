English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Larsen and Toubro to sell stake in joint venture to Edelweiss infrastructure fund

Larsen and Toubro to sell stake in joint venture to Edelweiss infrastructure fund

Larsen and Toubro to sell stake in joint venture to Edelweiss infrastructure fund
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 17, 2022 10:20:44 AM IST (Published)

These entities will no longer be subsidiaries of L&T once the transaction is completed.

Engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has signed a share purchase agreement to transfer its entire 51 percent shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. (L&T IDPL), along with its subsidiaries to Epic Concesiones Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created for this transaction.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


The SPV is part of the Infrastructure Yield Plus II, an infrastructure fund managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd.
LTIDPL is a joint venture company between Larsen & Toubro and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) wherein the companies hold 51 percent and 49 percent stake respectively. The gross proceeds to the joint venture post the sale of the transaction would be Rs 2,723.4 crore.
The sale is expected to be completed subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory and other approvals.
For financial year 2022, the overall revenue of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd. and its 13 subsidiaries stood at Rs 1,840 crore. Two of those 13 subsidiaries had zero revenue during the financial year. Together, the formed 1.2 percent of L&T's consolidated revenue of Rs 1.56 lakh crore during the year.
However, L&T does not count revenue from LTIDPL and its subsidiaries as part of its consolidated revenue since it is a joint venture entity. The same is consolidated at a net profit level using appropriate accounting methods.
These entities will no longer be subsidiaries of L&T once the transaction is completed.
Shares of L&T are trading close to their all-time high. Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating on L&T with a price target of Rs 2,460. The brokerage wrote that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the government-funded infrastructure projects and that its order inflow from West Asia also remains strong.
It had also mentioned that a potential sale of non-core assets would be a key catalyst for the company going forward.
L&T's shares are up 12 percent this year so far.
Also Read: Larsen & Toubro construction unit wins "Mega" order from ArcelorMittal JV
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Larsen and Toubro

Next Article

Indraprastha Gas hikes CNG prices in Delhi-NCR; check revised prices here