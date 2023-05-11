Lower inflation and price drops are aiding consumer sentiment: Godrej Consumer Products

Sameer Shah, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in its interaction with CNBC-TV18 said demand in fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 has improved compared with the earlier quarters of the year and lower inflation with price drops are aiding sentiments.

The company expects to clock high single digit volume growth in financial year 2023-24. India branded business delivered 13 percent volume growth, led by double-digit volume growth in both Home Care and Personal Care, the company said in a press release in results declared on Wednesday.