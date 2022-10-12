Looking forward to a good quarter despite intense competition: Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers said that the footfall for the festive season has been strong including a strong pre-booking for dhanteras, despite intense competition.

With jewellery consumption increasing with weddings being back in a big way, Kalyan Jewellers seems to be doing really well as a stock, especially after posting a strong update for the second quarter.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED, Kalyan Jewellers, said, "It is just the beginning of the second half, and we are looking forward to a good third-quarter initially. As you know, the base has been very high because third quarter of the previous fiscal has been good, and as we speak, we see the footfall increasing for the festive season. Pre-bookings for Dhanteras have also been strong. So, we really look forward to a good quarter. From the brand side, we have done everything possible, the campaigns are started, the team is geared up."

He also added that the competition is becoming more intense day by day. The brand has taken a lot of measures to maintain margins by increasing the studded ratio, by improving margins in the products which is not something that is easily available in a particular market, etc.

