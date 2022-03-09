London Stock Exchange Group adds 1,500 staff at Bengaluru office

The London Stock Exchange Group has added 1,500 staff at its Bengaluru hub last year, taking the total headcount to close to 6,000 at the back-end office, the company said on Wednesday. The company, which owns Refinitiv-- one of the largest financial markets data and infrastructure firms -- is also present in New Delhi and Mumbai where it collectively employs around 350 people. The Bengaluru office is manned by 5,850 now, of whom 40 percent are women.

The group has hired 1,500 employees for the Bengaluru tech centre in 2021, and more than half of its 25,000 employees are now based across Asia-Pacific, it said. The group is present in 70 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, West Asia, Africa, North America and Latin America.

The Bengaluru centre's growth and hiring plans are in line with its global commitment to enhance diversity, encourage cultural acceptance at workplace and the firm's commitment towards gender equality, said Thomas Frossell, group head for content and managed services at LSEG.

Piyush Shah, regional lead for Asia service delivery at LSEG, said the group has a strong heritage in India and is committed to further cultivating a talented and diverse workforce.