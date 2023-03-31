IIFL Wealth is listed under the 350 One Wam Ltd in the stock exchanges in India. Its shares were trading nearly 4.9 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 416.80 apiece around 11.05am.
London High Court has allowed the lawsuit alleging IIFL Wealth committed a fraud during the takeover by Wirecard, a failed payments group, to proceed to trial, Financial Times reported.
360 One Wam Ltd on Friday, in a stock exchange filing, confirmed that it was defending the civil suit in the London high court, where the claimants are alleging they were led to sell the shares they held in Hermes i-Tickets Pvt Ltd at a "significantly undervalued amount" and were claiming the damages.
IIFL Wealth had first informed the stock exchanges regarding the same on February 6. 2019.
In February last year, the claimants began their proceedings to add 360 WAM Ltd, 360 ONE Capital Pte Ltd, 360 ONE Asset Management (Mauritius) Ltd —collectively as '360 ONE WAM Entitites' -- before th ehigh court in the civil suit.
On Thursday, the court allowed the claimants to continue the proceedings, the stock exchange filing said.
"The order has no material impact on us and the said proceedings will be heard in detail in due course of time. As stated earlier, our role in respect of the above transaction was limited to rendering professional services undertaken as part of our ordinary course of business," the stock exchange filing stated.
IIFL Wealth did not respond to the queries by CNBC-TV18.
Shares of 360 ONE Wam Ltd were trading nearly 4.9 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 416.80 apiece around 11.05am.
