This Rs 332 crore Hyderabad firm gets initial license to make small arms

Lokesh Machines, a Hyderabad based firm with market capitalisation of Rs 330 crore gained 20 percent in trade on June 15th, after being granted the Initial License (Form VIJ) for manufacturing of small arms by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lokesh Machines is a part of the Machine Tool industry, which is considered as the mother industry as it supplies machinery for the entire manufacturing

sector. The company has now ventured into defence equipment manufacturing.