Logistics and fulfilment startup Shiprocket has acquired textile company Arvind’s omnichannel SaaS business Omuni in a Rs 200-crore cash-and-stock deal.

The acquisition will help both the companies facilitate quick, efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store of the warehouse, thus reducing delivery timelines and enhancing customer satisfaction, a statement said.

Also read:

Founded in 2014, Omuni’s SaaS products allow brands to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, logistics, and data management across physical and digital storefronts.

“Omuni’s SaaS products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalog, content, pricing, and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers. Together, we aim to redefine e-commerce logistics through omnichannel retail enablement. We look forward to working with the Omuni team to make this happen,” said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket.

With most retailers adopting an omnichannel retail strategy to cater to consumers across digital and physical storefronts, the Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal is aimed at delivering a more robust and seamless post-purchase experience to customers, the firm further added.

The deal comes about a month after Shiprocket acquired a majority stake in logistics firm Pickrr for $200 million in a mix of equity and cash transaction. Prior to this, logistics players had acquired Glaucus, Rocketbox, and Wigzo. In 2021, Shiprocket raised $185 million in a Series E round co-led by Zomato and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

According to Shiprocket, it delivers packets to more than 70 million consumers annually and its transactions are growing 2.5-3 times year on year. It claims to have over 2.5 lakh sellers as customers who generate a gross merchandise value of more than $2.5 billion annually.