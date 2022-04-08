Live commerce platform Roposo partners with actor Rana Daggubati to launch co-created men’s grooming brand 'DCRAF'

Marking a foray into the fast-growing men's grooming space, actor Rana Daggubati and creator-led live commerce platform Roposo have launched a co-created men’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) grooming brand DCRAF.

DCRAF is positioned to target millennial and Gen-Z men in tier-I and tier-II markets with grooming products for face, beard, and skincare categories.

"I have been conceptualizing a simplified men’s grooming brand for quite some time now. With Roposo enabling the co-creation of celebrity-led brands, it became possible to take this concept to the market at such a large scale, very quickly. I believe that men neglect skincare and grooming because it seems overly complex to them. With DCRAF, my aim is to make ‘looking good’ simple for men through trustworthy, effective products," Rana Daggubati said in a statement.

The launch is part of Roposo’s strategy of launching celebrity-led private labels through Glance Collective - a joint venture between Roposo’s parent company Glance and talent management firm Collective Artists Network. The first brand to be launched under this was home and wellness brand ‘EK’ with Ekta Kapoor launched in November 2021. Roposo aims to launch around 100 such co-created celebrity brands across multiple segments.

Roposo, which was acquired by Glance in 2019, pivoted from a short-video sharing platform to live commerce in October 2021, a market that has seen traction in India over the past few months, also giving the platform an additional revenue stream to improve is revenue per user. Redseer stated in a report in June 2021 that the live commerce industry is touted to become a $5 billion market in India by 2025.

"Our intention has been to partner with celebrities and creators to launch brands that reflect their unique persona and become an extension of who they are. With the live commerce technology and the scale of our platforms, we expect DCRAF to be discovered by millions of users across India,” Mansi Jain, vice president and general manager, Roposo said.

The men’s grooming market has been growing rapidly in India and is one of the major focus areas for live commerce on Glance and Roposo. According to market estimates, the industry is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11 percent.

Fashion and beauty, which includes men’s grooming. Roposo says that it is also the top-performing category on its platform and expects the launch of DCRAF to further accelerate growth in this segment.

While DCRAF’s product range will be discoverable via Roposo and lock screen platform Glance, it will be available on its own website, and other popular e-commerce platforms and retail outlets soon.