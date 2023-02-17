Top three companies in India which mine lithium

Last year, the Ministry of Mines had created the joint-venture company Khanji Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), which is mandated to identify as well as acquire mineral assets overseas, that are critical and strategic in nature such as lithium, cobalt, among others.
Last week, India announced that it had discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. The amount of lithium discovered is important for India because it actually can compete with the global average.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here's a list of India's three top lithium mining companies which also are a part of the joint venture Khanji Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), created by the Ministry of Mines.
Established in 1981, the Indian government at present holds 51.28 percent eequity in it. NALCO was the first Indian public sector firm to go big in venturing into the international market with the registration of London Metal Exchange in May 1989. It is now also harnessing renewable energy and has commissioned 198 MW wind power plants. while 25 MW power plants are in the pipeline.
Last year, the Ministry of Mines had created the joint-venture company KABIL, which is mandated to identify as well as acquire mineral assets overseas, that are critical and strategic in nature such as lithium, cobalt, among others.
However, it has now come to the fore that lithium reserves were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir in 1999 as well. The Telegraph has reported that GSI scientists KK Sharma and SC Uppal had in 1999 prepared a 67-page report that stated the prospects of lithium appeared to be promising in the Reasi belt, and flagged that high volumes of the mineral were persistent across the belt.
The report also credited the then director for mineral investigation operations MR Kalsotra for reporting high volumes of lithium earlier in 1992.
Lithium is used in batteries manufactured for electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles (EVs), which are gaining traction thanks to the government's push for greener mobility.
To meet India’s lithium needs, the government had been increasingly looking at other countries for the mineral. Lithium-ion batteries are also used in all manner of electronic devices, including laptops and smartphones. But now, with the reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir, can enable India to compete with the global average.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!