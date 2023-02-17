Top three companies in India which mine lithium

Last year, the Ministry of Mines had created the joint-venture company Khanji Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), which is mandated to identify as well as acquire mineral assets overseas, that are critical and strategic in nature such as lithium, cobalt, among others.

Last week, India announced that it had discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. The amount of lithium discovered is important for India because it actually can compete with the global average.

Here's a list of India's three top lithium mining companies which also are a part of the joint venture Khanji Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), created by the Ministry of Mines.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO):

Established in 1981, the Indian government at present holds 51.28 percent eequity in it. NALCO was the first Indian public sector firm to go big in venturing into the international market with the registration of London Metal Exchange in May 1989. It is now also harnessing renewable energy and has commissioned 198 MW wind power plants. while 25 MW power plants are in the pipeline.

Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd: The public sector company was established in October 1972. It has completed more than 1,593 projects/reports till date and established 1.96 lakh million tonne of minerals/ores reserves, as of December 2022. It recently also diversified into mining as well as beneficiation of minerals.

Hindustan Copper Ltd: The public sector undertaking was established in November 1967. At present, the company is focusing on mining as well as benefication and primarily sells copper concentrate as its main product.

However, it has now come to the fore that lithium reserves were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir in 1999 as well. The Telegraph has reported that GSI scientists KK Sharma and SC Uppal had in 1999 prepared a 67-page report that stated the prospects of lithium appeared to be promising in the Reasi belt, and flagged that high volumes of the mineral were persistent across the belt.

The report also credited the then director for mineral investigation operations MR Kalsotra for reporting high volumes of lithium earlier in 1992.

Lithium is used in batteries manufactured for electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles (EVs), which are gaining traction thanks to the government's push for greener mobility.

To meet India’s lithium needs, the government had been increasingly looking at other countries for the mineral. Lithium-ion batteries are also used in all manner of electronic devices, including laptops and smartphones. But now, with the reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir, can enable India to compete with the global average.