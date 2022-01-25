Liquor firms push for home delivery of liquor amid COVID-19 curbs

Liquor companies and industry bodies have been urging state governments to consider home delivery as a convenient form of accessing liquor and also to prevent crowding at retail outlets amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. They said that the move will also help in sustaining the demand in the Rs 3.9 trillion industry.

Kartikeya Sharma, President of AB InBev India for the India and Southeast Asia region, has urged policymakers to open e-commerce or home delivery channels for alcoholic beverages with a robust regulatory framework that will support the state exchequer, safeguard the livelihood of millions of industrial workers, and stop overcrowding at retail stores, a report in the Mint said.

India does not have a national policy that governs the home delivery of liquor; the sale of liquor is a state subject. Home delivery of alcohol is available in a few states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal via aggregators such as Swiggy.

The liquor industry witnessed a significant drop in sales due to multiple lockdowns, weekend curfews, and other restrictions that impacted the excise revenues of the state.

Kartikeya added that enhancing accessibility across major urban centres via e-commerce and home delivery channels will ensure that the state governments safeguard their excise revenue without compelling consumers to leave their homes to purchase their desired liquor.

According to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), the Indian liquor industry is worth $52.5 billion.

In December last year, the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) approached the Delhi government to allow the home delivery of liquor in the city amid the restrictions imposed due to a surge in the cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

The ISWAI includes renowned international liquor companies such as Bacardi, Diageo, Moet Hennessy, Beam Suntory, Brown Forman, Pernod Ricard and William Grant & Sons.

"Allowing home delivery to be included as a permanent feature of the excise policies of the states to cater to consumer demands and minimise industry disruptions during the COVID surge," Nita Kapoor, CEO, ISWAI, told Mint.

She added that if the home delivery model is regularised, this could become a potential channel for encouraging responsible drinking beside the growth of revenue for states.