LinkedIn layoffs: Microsoft owned employment networking platform begins job cuts

Microsoft owned company and employment social networking platform LinkedIn reportedly begun letting go of employees on February 13, months after the firm said it was not planning any layoffs but a hiring freeze across some verticals of the company.

According to a The Information report, LinkedIn let go of employees in its recruitment recruiting department on February 13, 2023. This is part of Microsoft’s plan to lay off 10,000 staffers.

“We haven't announced ... any kind of layoffs. We have put ourselves inside of a hiring freeze right now for various parts of the company. But again, like every other leader, we're just continuing to navigate the global strategy that we need to keep the company going to create this platform,” Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn told CNBC-TV18 in November 2022

While CNBC-TV18 could not independently confirm the development, The Information report claims the job cuts have been confirmed through Microsoft. The spokesperson at the tech giant informed the media website that certain employees have been handed their pink slips. The number of employees impacted by LinkedIn layoffs is yet to be known.

A LinkedIn user by the name Melanie Quandt, who was a senior manager, Talent Acquisition Engineering at LinkedIn, in a post said she had been laid off from the company.

"Never lost a job in my 25 years in my career ... super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered. Feeling awful for all of us that were impacted. It will take a lot for me to trust an employer again," she wrote.

Quandt added that she helped revive and grow a team that became highly productive and that her team delivered above hiring targets and their own diversity hiring goals, and in some categories, exceeded.

“I was a poster child for #transformation but yet ... I guess it just wasn't enough in the end. Can't say I am not shocked or disenchanted,” she wrote in her post.