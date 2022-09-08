    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Lido Learning files for bankruptcy with Mumbai bench of NCLT

    Lido Learning files for bankruptcy with Mumbai bench of NCLT

    Lido Learning files for bankruptcy with Mumbai bench of NCLT
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    On February 7, Sahil Sheth — the founder of the three-year old edtech startup — told employees in a virtual meeting that the company would cease operations for lack of funds. "Consider today as the last working day," the company said, asking all 1,200 of its employees to resign, and asked for 90 days to settle the dues, including unpaid salaries for January. Tutors too received an email with a familial plea for patience and loyalty. The dues remain unpaid.

    Edtech startup Lido Learning, which had folded abruptly in February this year and asked all 1,200 employees to resign, is learnt to have filed for insolvency and bankruptcy with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.
    According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company's board of directors passed a special resolution to file under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) code 2016, according to the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA)
    On February 7, Sahil Sheth — the founder of the three-year old edtech startup — told employees in a virtual meeting that the company would cease operations for lack of funds.
    Also read: Ronnie Screwvala-backed edtech Lido shuts down, all 1200 employees asked to resign
    "Consider today as the last working day," the company informed its employees and asked for 90 days to settle the dues, including unpaid salaries for January. Tutors too received an email with a familial plea for patience and loyalty.
    According to three employees, Sheth said the company will not be able to continue and would shut down soon. All of its 1,200 employees were asked to resign and the company did not issue termination letters.
    Ronnie Screwvala, whose Uniledger Ventures had invested $10 million in Lido Learning, had accused the company of keeping its investors uninformed.
    “Unfortunately, the founders gave very little information about the situation and the reality to all investors.  What happened is unacceptable,” said Screwvala at the time.
    Meanwhile, Moneycontrol reported that Lido failed to pay back debts and has defaulted on payments to former employees. Anil Drolia has been proposed as the Interim Corporate Resolution Professional. News agency Entrackr first reported the development.
    Lido was founded in 2019 by former BUJY's vice-president Sheth. Lido’s website is, however, still active, as per the Moneycontrol report, and the company is accepting bookings. 
    This development comes during rough weather for edtech startups in India, which have so far sacked or terminated more than 4,410 employees in total, with Lido topping the list with 1,200.
    Also read: Exclusive | Lido Learning's collapse: A story of lost trust, sleep and hard-earned money

    Tags

    bankruptcyedtech startupslayoffsLidoNational Company Law Tribunal
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng