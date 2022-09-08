Lido Learning files for bankruptcy with Mumbai bench of NCLT

By CNBCTV18.com

Edtech startup Lido Learning, which had folded abruptly in February this year and asked all 1,200 employees to resign, is learnt to have filed for insolvency and bankruptcy with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company's board of directors passed a special resolution to file under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) code 2016, according to the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA)

On February 7, Sahil Sheth — the founder of the three-year old edtech startup — told employees in a virtual meeting that the company would cease operations for lack of funds.

"Consider today as the last working day," the company informed its employees and asked for 90 days to settle the dues, including unpaid salaries for January. Tutors too received an email with a familial plea for patience and loyalty.

According to three employees, Sheth said the company will not be able to continue and would shut down soon. All of its 1,200 employees were asked to resign and the company did not issue termination letters.

Ronnie Screwvala, whose Uniledger Ventures had invested $10 million in Lido Learning, had accused the company of keeping its investors uninformed.

“Unfortunately, the founders gave very little information about the situation and the reality to all investors. What happened is unacceptable,” said Screwvala at the time.

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol reported that Lido failed to pay back debts and has defaulted on payments to former employees. Anil Drolia has been proposed as the Interim Corporate Resolution Professional. News agency Entrackr first reported the development.

Lido was founded in 2019 by former BUJY's vice-president Sheth . Lido’s website is, however, still active, as per the Moneycontrol report, and the company is accepting bookings.

This development comes during rough weather for edtech startups in India, which have so far sacked or terminated more than 4,410 employees in total, with Lido topping the list with 1,200.