Gourmet meat startup Licious on Monday announced that it has launched an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) for more than 800 employees.

Licious said that the programme will benefit employees across functions including processing centre staff, delivery boys, and corporate employees.

Options can be exercised over a period of 4 years from the date of grant.

Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious said, “Since our launch in 2015, Licious has grown from strength-to-strength.” They added, “To this extent, we believe each individual and team have an equally important role to play and therefore, access to the same rewards system. We have always been cognizant and vocal about this within the company and outside.”

In terms of what led them to go live with ESOPs at this stage of the journey, the duo said, “While we hit new revenue benchmarks at the peak of the pandemic, we have been able to witness consistent business growth even afterwards. Secondly, we believe that the meat industry itself is going through a metamorphosis with our category disruption. This has sparked rapid-growing investor interest in what was once an unorganized sector and will result in wealth creation opportunities at the business and individual levels.”