LIC total premium rises 17% in FY23, HDFC Life sees higher growth

For fiscal 2023, LIC's premium growth is the second highest among its listed peers, with HDFC Life leading with 18.83 percent. SBI Life saw a growth of 16.22 percent, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 12.55 percent.
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday, April 24, said the total premium collected for fiscal 2022-23 rose 16.67 percent to
Rs 2.32 lakh crore from Rs 1.99 lakh crore. In terms of premiums collected, LIC continues to hold a market share of 62.58 percent as on March 2023.
According to the Life Insurance Council data, private insurers have also collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush to benefit ahead of the April 1 withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies, it said.
With regard to individual single premiums, LIC witnessed a growth of 3.30 percent and individual non-single premiums grew 10 percent; its group single premium grew 21.76 percent to Rs 1,67,235 crore from Rs 1,37,350.36 crore.
For the month of March 2023, LICs premium for the individual category exceeded Rs 10,000 crore, the highest among, all life insurance companies, followed by HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Tata AIA Life gathering Rs 2,989.17 crore, Rs 2,318.77 crore, Rs 1,884.41 crore, respectively.
