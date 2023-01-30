LIC says evaluating situation for further investment related decisions in Adani group

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is a major investor in the Adani group told CNBC-TV18 that it is evaluating the situation for any further investment related decisions. India’s largest institutional investor has lost Rs 23,735 crore or 30 percent of its investment value in the Adani group in the last three trading days, following Hindenburg's report.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is a major investor in the Adani group told CNBC-TV18 that it is evaluating the situation for any further investment related decisions. India’s largest institutional investor has lost Rs 23,735 crore or 30 percent of its investment value in the Adani group in the last three trading days, following Hindenburg's report.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages
Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey
Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia
Jan 30, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP
Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Hindenburg has alleged market manipulation, accounting fraud and use of offshore shell companies for money laundering in Adani group companies. The conglomerate has however denied these allegations and is considering taking legal action against the short-seller.
LIC has seen maximum erosion in companies like Adani Total, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports.
The total purchase value of LIC’s holding in Adani group companies is Rs 30,000 crore, which means that mark to market gain stands at about Rs 27,000 crore.
LIC also told CNBC-TV18 that they have exposure of Rs 6,000 crore to Adani bonds but against that they have assets as securities worth Rs 7,500 crore.
The company also clarified that credit rating of all the Adani debt securities held by LIC are AA and above.
Also Read: Adani Group CFO says no change to FPO pricing, will proceed as per schedule — click for full interview
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!