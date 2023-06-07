LIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about two percent through open market acquisition, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.
LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022, and June 6, 2023, for about Rs 2,000 crore.
Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent which earlier stood at 6.86 percent.
Also Read:Let LIC gain market share before another share sale, says India's disinvestment secretary
-With inputs from PTI
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Jun 7, 2023 8:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Masterchef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury | From home cook to curating signature menus
Jun 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear
Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read