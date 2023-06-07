homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%

LIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%

LIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 8:16:22 PM IST (Updated)

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about two percent through open market acquisition, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022, and June 6, 2023, for about Rs 2,000 crore.
Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent which earlier stood at 6.86 percent.
Also Read:Let LIC gain market share before another share sale, says India's disinvestment secretary
-With inputs from PTI
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Jun 7, 2023 8:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LICTech Mahindra

Recommended Articles

View All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Masterchef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury | From home cook to curating signature menus

Jun 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear

Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture

Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read