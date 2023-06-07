CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%

LIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%

LIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 8:16:22 PM IST (Updated)

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022 and June 6, 2023 for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about two percent through open market acquisition, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

Live Tv

Loading...

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022, and June 6, 2023, for about Rs 2,000 crore.
Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent which earlier stood at 6.86 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X