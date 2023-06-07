LIC buys additional 2% stake in Tech Mahindra, hikes holding to 8%

By CNBCTV18.com

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about two percent through open market acquisition, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit between November 21, 2022, and June 6, 2023, for about Rs 2,000 crore. Following this, holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd increased to 8.84 per cent which earlier stood at 6.86 percent.