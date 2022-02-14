LIC IPO: Here's how to link your Aadhaar with LIC policy

As the Centre filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Sunday (February 13), policyholders are looking forward to participating in the share sale of the state-run insurance giant.
The government has already specified that LIC shares will be offered to policyholders at a discount. "Under the retail window, a certain reservation is there. We also have a policyholders’ window. We have made provisions under the LIC Act that up to 10 percent of the issue can be offered to policyholders at some discount on a competitive basis. There will be reservations for employees also," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management.
The prerequisites to be eligible to participate in the share sale under the policyholder category are -- getting your PAN card, Aadhaar card linked with your LIC policy and having a Demat account. Those who are not LIC policyholders can also participate in the share sale under the retail or institutional investment category.
