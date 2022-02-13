LIC files DRHP with SEBI: Here are the key risks to know before investing

Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday for its mega initial public offering (IPO). LIC IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter — Government of India.
According to the DRHP filed today, LIC is looking to sell the government’s 5 percent equity stake in the company in the upcoming IPO. The government will offload a total of 316 million equity shares to investors through the IPO, out of the 6.32 billion equity shares outstanding.
Here are some of the key risks and uncertainties that LIC mentioned in the DRHP:
