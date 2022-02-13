LIC files DRHP with SEBI: Here are the key risks to know before investing

Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday for its mega initial public offering (IPO). LIC IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter — Government of India.

According to the DRHP filed today, LIC is looking to sell the government’s 5 percent equity stake in the company in the upcoming IPO. The government will offload a total of 316 million equity shares to investors through the IPO, out of the 6.32 billion equity shares outstanding.

Here are some of the key risks and uncertainties that LIC mentioned in the DRHP:

The ongoing Covid019 pandemic could adversely affect all aspects of the business, including: (i) restricting the ability of agents to sell products; (ii) significantly increasing expenses due to changes in laws and regulations; (iii) adversely affecting investment portfolio; (iv) adversely affecting operational effectiveness; and (v) heightening the risks in business.

Any unfavourable publicity could have an adverse effect on the brand name and consequently adversely affect business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Any adverse persistency metrics or adverse variation in persistency metrics could have a material adverse effect on financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

The segregation of the Corporation's Life Fund into two separate funds viz., a participating policyholders’ fund and a non-participating policyholders’ fund, effective September 30, 2021, may adversely affect business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

If actual claims experienced and other parameters are different from the assumptions used in pricing the products and setting reserves for the products, it could have a material adverse effect on business, financial condition and results of operations.

Interest rate fluctuations may materially and adversely affect the profitability of the company.

There is significant technical complexity involved in embedded value calculations and the estimates used in the Embedded Value Reports could vary materially if key assumptions are changed or if experience differs from assumptions used to calculate Indian Embedded Value.

A significant proportion of the Corporation’s total new business premiums are generated by participating products and single premium products, and any regulatory changes or market developments that adversely affect sales of such products adversely affecting business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Our risk management policies and procedures and internal controls, as well as the risk management tools available to us, may not be adequate or effective.