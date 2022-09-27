    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    LIC buys over 2% stake in Bharat Petroleum for nearly Rs 1,598 crore

    LIC buys over 2% stake in Bharat Petroleum for nearly Rs 1,598 crore

    LIC buys over 2% stake in Bharat Petroleum for nearly Rs 1,598 crore
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    BPCL has a market capitalisation of Rs 67,301 crore, which is in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products.

    LIC has acquired over a 2 percent stake in state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for nearly Rs 1,598 crore since December last year.
    The state-owned life insurance behemoth in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said its shareholding in BPCL has increased from 15,25,08,269 to 19,61,15,164 equity shares, increasing its shareholding from 7.03 percent to 9.04 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.
    As per Sebi’s regulatory norm, listed companies have to disclose shareholding in excess of 2 percent.
    Also read: Power Grid to invest Rs 327.7 crore in Gujarat transmission line
    BPCL has a market capitalisation of Rs 67,301 crore, which is in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products.
    "There is an increase of more than 2 percent in the holding during the period from December 28, 2021, to September 26, 2022," LIC said.
    The shares were purchased in the ordinary course of the transaction through the open market at an average cost of Rs 336.43 per share. Shares of LIC closed 0.28 percent down at Rs 629.05 apiece on BSE and BPCL scrip ended at Rs 310.65 apiece, up by 1.85 percent.
    Also read: Burjeel Holdings plans to list 11% stake in IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)SEBI

    Next Article

    Indian films fare better in China as number of local theatres have declined in 5 years, says I&B Secretary

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng