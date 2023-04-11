LIC appoints Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer

Patnaik, a seasoned insurance professional, has been with LIC since September 1990 when he joined as a Direct Recruit Officer. He holds a major in Physics and is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ratnakar Patnaik as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective from April 10, 2023.

During his 32-year-long career at LIC, Patnaik has worked across four zones, mostly in marketing assignments. He has headed the Indore and Jamshedpur divisions as Senior Divisional Manager and served as Regional Manager (CLIA) in the Eastern Zone for three years.

He was promoted as Chief (Investment – Front Office) and joined the Central Office in May 2021.

The outgoing CIO, P R Mishra, has been transferred and posted to another assignment.

His appointment as CIO of LIC is expected to strengthen the insurer's investment strategy and add value to the corporation's financial operations.