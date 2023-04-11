LIC appoints Ratnakar Patnaik as Chief Investment Officer

2 Min(s) Read
Patnaik, a seasoned insurance professional, has been with LIC since September 1990 when he joined as a Direct Recruit Officer. He holds a major in Physics and is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ratnakar Patnaik as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective from April 10, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare
Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Patnaik, a seasoned insurance professional, has been with LIC since September 1990 when he joined as a Direct Recruit Officer. He holds a major in Physics and is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.
During his 32-year-long career at LIC, Patnaik has worked across four zones, mostly in marketing assignments. He has headed the Indore and Jamshedpur divisions as Senior Divisional Manager and served as Regional Manager (CLIA) in the Eastern Zone for three years.
He was promoted as Chief (Investment – Front Office) and joined the Central Office in May 2021.
The outgoing CIO, P R Mishra, has been transferred and posted to another assignment.
His appointment as CIO of LIC is expected to strengthen the insurer's investment strategy and add value to the corporation's financial operations.
Patnaik strongly believes in team work and has empathetic people sense. Has interest in sports, movies and books, LIC said in a statement.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!