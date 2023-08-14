Lexmark chooses TCS for its cloud-first transformation initiative

2 Min Read
As part of this transformation, TCS would move Lexmark’s complex on-premise workloads to a public cloud and design a new agile cloud operating model leveraging automation and infrastructure-as-code.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that it has been selected by global imaging and IoT solutions provider Lexmark to transform the company’s core digital services.
The Tata Group firm would help Lexmark in transforming its enterprise applications, accelerate its cloud journey and boost its innovation program, TCS said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Additionally, TCS is building a new future-ready digital core, simplifying business operations and enhancing the user experience in finance, order to cash, and supply chain functions.
The Indian IT giant also said it will design a business-aware command centre that will oversee critical business processes end-to-end across the operations stack, including applications, data, infrastructure and network.
To assist Lexmark to strengthen its innovation initiatives, TCS will set up an 'Agile Innovation Cloud'. This will drive faster time to market for new products and services, the company said.
Finally, the software company will also assist Lexmark take its Optra platform, which bridges IoT device data with core business systems, to manufacturing as well as retail clients across the world.
"For over two decades, TCS has been a strategic partner in our digital transformation journey, driving our vision to pioneer innovative imaging and IoT solutions and sustain the growth momentum," Vishal Gupta, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Lexmark, said.
Shares of TCS were trading 0.52 percent lower at Rs 3,431.55 apiece on BSE at 1:29 PM.
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
