Lenovo to invest $1 billion over 3 years on expansion and optimisation of AI infrastructure

This marks Lenovo's largest AI infrastructure investment in history and will expand the company's AI-ready portfolio, solutions, and services.

Global tech giant, Lenovo, plans to invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) for businesses around the world. This marks Lenovo's largest AI infrastructure investment in history and will expand the company's AI-ready portfolio, solutions, and services.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sumir Bhatia, President of Asia Pacific at Lenovo ISG said that $100 million out of the $1 billion investment will be allocated to bolster the Lenovo AI Innovators Programme which has delivered 150 solutions through 45 AI partners in the last one year.

He added that the company will also be investing in optimising AI infrastructure.

"We will be investing in optimising AI infrastructure. Today we have over 70 AI optimised platforms and have already done about $2 billion of AI infrastructure solutions over the past year. So we want to make sure that we continue to go and grow this infrastructure over time in our journey," Bhatia said.

Watch video for entire conversation.