CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLenovo to invest $1 billion over 3 years on expansion and optimisation of AI infrastructure

Lenovo to invest $1 billion over 3 years on expansion and optimisation of AI infrastructure

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shruti Mishra   | Arundathi Ramanan  Jun 16, 2023 11:55:54 PM IST (Updated)

This marks Lenovo's largest AI infrastructure investment in history and will expand the company's AI-ready portfolio, solutions, and services.

Global tech giant, Lenovo, plans to invest $1 billion over three years in the expansion of infrastructure solutions to accelerate the rollout of artificial intelligence (AI) for businesses around the world. This marks Lenovo's largest AI infrastructure investment in history and will expand the company's AI-ready portfolio, solutions, and services.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sumir Bhatia, President of Asia Pacific at Lenovo ISG said that $100 million out of the $1 billion investment will be allocated to bolster the Lenovo AI Innovators Programme which has delivered 150 solutions through 45 AI partners in the last one year.
He added that the company will also be investing in optimising AI infrastructure.
Also Read: Offline world is here to stay, alongside AI: Varun Mayya of Scenes
"We will be investing in optimising AI infrastructure. Today we have over 70 AI optimised platforms and have already done about $2 billion of AI infrastructure solutions over the past year. So we want to make sure that we continue to go and grow this infrastructure over time in our journey," Bhatia said.
Watch video for entire conversation.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X