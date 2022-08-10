Homebusiness newscompanies news

Lenovo reports flat revenue growth, slowest in eight quarters

By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Published)

Total revenue was virtually flat at $16.96 billion for the quarter to end-June, slightly above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion drawn from seven analysts.

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat quarterly revenue growth, narrowly beating market estimates, marking its slowest growth in eight quarters.
Total revenue was virtually flat at $16.96 billion for the quarter to end-June, slightly above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion drawn from seven analysts. Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $516 million.
