The Board of Directors of Future Group and its lenders has approved a resolution plan to restructure the existing secured financial debt RBI's August 6 recast circular. The lenders approved the plan on April 18.

The recast plan remains to be submitted to Kamath Committee for approval.

As part of the resolution plan, the outstanding working capital, term loans, cash credit, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers are part of the existing debt and are proposed to be restructured.

The company has received the written consent of 100 percent of holders of the NCDs to amend the terms and conditions of the NCDs in line with the resolution plan approved by the other lenders of existing debt.

Further, it will extend the repayment of various loans by up to two years. The interest moratorium between March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, to be converted to Funded Interest Term Loan (FITL).

The deadline for the company's execution of the restructuring plan ends on April 24.