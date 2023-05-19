Lenders accuse Byju's Alpha of hiding $500 million in bitter battle for control

BYJU's Alpha is the holding company for BYJU's, based out of the US.

Lenders accused one of India’s hottest tech companies, BYJU’s Alpha, of hiding $500 million as part of a fight between creditors and the self-proclaimed biggest education technology company in the world.

The allegation came out at a court hearing on Thursday in Delaware, where BYJU’s Alpha faces a lawsuit over who should control the company. Lenders claim that because of a default earlier this year, they have the right to put their representative, Timothy R. Pohl, in charge.

The dispute is the latest setback for the high-flying startup founded by Byju Raveendran. BYJU’s had already been working to appease creditors trying to restructure a $1.2 billion term loan when government investigators searched company offices in April. The Bengaluru-based company has been working toward an initial public offering of its tutoring unit for several years.