LenDenClub turns profitable, aims at crossing Rs 1200 crore mark in loan disbursement in FY22

Peer-to-peer lending platform, LenDenClub has crossed the 500 crores mark in loan disbursements in Financial Year 2020-21. The company also added that it has turned profitable in this financial year.

LenDenClub registered loan disbursements close to Rs 600 crores in FY 20-21 as against Rs 60 crores in FY 19-20 and Rs 13 crores in FY 18-19. The company thus reported a Y-o-Y growth of 1000 percent and is eyeing a five-fold growth in the next two years and aims to disburse Rs 1200 crores worth loan in FY21-22.

LenDenClub has provided loans to over 1,30,000 unique borrowers and cumulatively 3,60,000 loans, primarily to young salaried professionals. The company is inching towards Rs 100 crores a month. Processing over 25,000-30,000 loan applications and disbursing about 15,000 loans every month, the P2P lender currently has a user base of over 15 lakh borrowers and 4.5 lakh lenders on its platform.

The company is highly bullish on the P2P lending space, especially in a post-Covid scenario. It currently has a loan book of 2 lakh annually, with an average ticket size of Rs 30,000. The company is bullish on strong demand and eyes fresh disbursements of Rs 1200 crores in the current fiscal, thereby earmarking an annual disbursement rate of around Rs 2,500 crores at the end of the fiscal. Recently, it also became the first P2P lending company to integrate with Google Pay, going live on its platform, allowing customers to borrow and lend seamlessly, along with making payments.

Additionally, the fintech lender has expanded its flagship digital lending platform InstaMoney to pan-India. From its presence in 7 states, the company has expanded the footprint of its key offering to pan-India whereby borrowers from over 19,000 pin-codes can now seamlessly apply and get the fastest P2P loans. This has helped the section of the population living in tier 3 cities and rural regions not covered by banks especially in the small ticket loan category of up to Rs 10,000. The company claims it has one of the lowest NPA in the digital lending space of 3.95 percent as on 31 March 2021.

Speaking on occasion, Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub, said, "We are aiming at big growth in this fiscal after great FY21. It is a testimony to the rapidly evolving banking sector, making consumer centricity the primary goal. After the economy has opened up in September 2020, we have witnessed a fresh upsurge in demand for credit across both retail and businesses. We believe that the current year will also witness muted growth in the first quarter and then grow exponentially over the next three quarters. Lending is poised to grow at its highest rate in the next three years, and P2P lending will be one of those important elements in lending growth.”

“At LenDenClub, our primary focus has been technology and building futuristic customer centric-products and algorithms for our customers. While on the lender side, we have a unique loan matching algorithm to get them better returns, on the borrowers' side, we have the best performing borrower selection algorithms.” he further added.

LenDenClub aims at fostering financial inclusion and serving the marginalised, low-income groups and credit-starved MSMEs. With the lockdown altering the country's digital scenario and ushering in digital banking solutions, there has also been an acceleration of automation and API process optimisation. LenDenClub claims it offers an excellent alternative investment opportunity for investors to lend on its platform and earn better net returns than some of the other investment products available.

The company hopes to scale up disbursement volumes to 500 crores on a month-on-month basis by FY 23-24 while working towards becoming one of the top lending institutions in the country.