LenDenClub turns profitable, aims at crossing Rs 1200 crore mark in loan disbursement in FY22 Updated : May 05, 2021 08:31:47 IST LenDenClub has over 1,30,000 unique borrowers and cumulatively 3,60,000 loans, provided primarily to young salaried professionals. The fintech lender has expanded its flagship digital lending platform InstaMoney to pan-India. Published : May 05, 2021 03:00 PM IST