Lemon Tree Hotels signs up license pact for new 88-room property in Bengaluru

Hospitality major, Lemon Tree Hotels, on Monday said that it has signed a licence agreement for a 88-room property, named Peninsula Suites, in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The company revealed that the property is expected to be operational by October, 2023, and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of the company.

“We are delighted to expand our bouquet of hotels in Karnataka with a new property in Whitefield, Bengaluru with our valued partner, Peninsula Projects (Bangalore, a group company of the Vaswani Group. We already have 6 operational hotels in the state out of which 5 are in Bengaluru and 1 in Coorg. We have one more upcoming in Hubli and now another in Bengaluru itself. We want to offer diverse brands and operate hotels at different locations to fully tap into the immense potential that the city holds out,” says Mahesh Aiyer, CEO of Carnation Hotels.

The property, which boast 88 rooms and suites, is located at Whitefield. The property also offers a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, meeting rooms, fitness center and other public areas, the company said in a statement.

Lemon Tree further claims that the Bengaluru Airport is about 37 kms from the property while the Railway Station is about 23 kms away.

Carnation Hotels’ CEO Mahesh Aiyer added that the company plans onto signing and opening more hotels to enhance their offerings.

Last week, Lemon Tree opened a 44-room hotel in Kerala. Last month, the hospitality major signed a licence pact for 60-room hotel in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

In February, the company’s board approved the re- appointment of Patanjali Govind Keswani as Chairman & Managing Director for 3 years, effective April 1