Lemon Tree Hotels shares near all-time high after record numbers in March quarter

Average revenue per user is now higher by 29 percent from pre-Covid levels to Rs 5,824. When compared with the December quarter, the ARPU increased by 2 percent.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the hospitality company reported a record March quarter with all parameters at an all-time high.
Further, the occupancy rate was at 73.6 percent in the quarter under review as compared to 46.1 percent in the year-ago and 67.6 percent in the December quarter.
In-line with Lemon Tree's initial guidance, its revenue more than doubled to Rs 879 crore in financial year 2023, while EBITDA margin stood at 51.9 percent. It reported a net profit of Rs 140.5 crore for the year, compared to a loss of Rs 137.4 crore in financial year 2022.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels are trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 99.10. The stock is close to its all-time high of Rs 103.40.
