English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsLemon Tree Hotels shares near all time high after record numbers in March quarter

    Lemon Tree Hotels shares near all-time high after record numbers in March quarter

    Lemon Tree Hotels shares near all-time high after record numbers in March quarter
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 10:50:30 AM IST (Published)

    Average revenue per user is now higher by 29 percent from pre-Covid levels to Rs 5,824. When compared with the December quarter, the ARPU increased by 2 percent.

    Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the hospitality company reported a record March quarter with all parameters at an all-time high.

    Live Tv

    Loading...
    The company also returned to profitability in the March quarter, reporting a net profit of Rs 59 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 39 crore during the same period last year.

    Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 252 crore, compared to Rs 119 crore in the base quarter, while operating profit, or EBITDA increased to Rs 140 crore from Rs 21 crore last year. The management had guided for revenue to double and operating profit to grow by more than 50 percent, which it has managed to surpass on both parameters.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X