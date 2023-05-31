Lemon Tree Hotels shares near all-time high after record numbers in March quarter

Average revenue per user is now higher by 29 percent from pre-Covid levels to Rs 5,824. When compared with the December quarter, the ARPU increased by 2 percent.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the hospitality company reported a record March quarter with all parameters at an all-time high.

The company also returned to profitability in the March quarter, reporting a net profit of Rs 59 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 39 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to Rs 252 crore, compared to Rs 119 crore in the base quarter, while operating profit, or EBITDA increased to Rs 140 crore from Rs 21 crore last year. The management had guided for revenue to double and operating profit to grow by more than 50 percent, which it has managed to surpass on both parameters.