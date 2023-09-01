Lemon Tree Hotels expands footprint with new 80-room property in Dehradun

Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LTHL) is set to broaden its presence with the signing of a license agreement for an 80-room property in the scenic city of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, the company said on Friday (September 1).

This new addition will operate under the company's upscale brand, "Lemon Tree Premier," and is projected to commence operations in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The forthcoming hotel in Dehradun is expected to offer a luxurious and comfortable experience to its guests with its 80 well-appointed rooms.

The property will also house two distinct restaurants, a vibrant bar, a spacious banquet hall, a serene swimming pool, a fully-equipped meeting room, and various other inviting public areas designed to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travelers.

The management and operation of this new venture will be overseen by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd, which serves as a wholly-owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

This latest signing with Manohar Lal Juyal Huf in Dehradun is an addition to the eight operational hotels and five upcoming properties in Uttarakhand.

Lemon Tree Hotels opened its first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004 and currently operates 8,600 rooms in 92 hotels across 58 destinations. When the current pipeline becomes operational, LTHL will be operating 12,650 rooms in 143 hotels across 90 destinations.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd ended at Rs 108.05, down by Rs 1.08, or 0.99 percent on the BSE.